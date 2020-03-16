Sign up
Photo 766
Tres Leche Sydney Cake
Day 2 of cooking and taking photos for our family cookbook. Tres Leche cake. Not sure what I'm going to do when I can't wear sweatpants everyday. :)
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
0
0
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
807
photos
56
followers
98
following
209% complete
748
749
750
751
752
764
765
766
Views
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th March 2020 4:10pm
Tags
food
,
delish
