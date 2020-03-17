Previous
Green St. Patrick's Day Guacamole by kt8ird
Green St. Patrick's Day Guacamole

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

It's taco Tuesday at our house and my guacamole was a special request from Sydney. We took two Cinco de Mayo cooking classes when the girls were younger.

School is closed for spring break and I was already on vacation. However, there is also no basketball games or practices which has opened up time in our schedule. Sydney and I have been talking about a family cookbook - recipes old and new.

Hopefully we will be able to keep up our project when at home "E-learning" and work from home starts up next week. Also went for 3 walks today. Got to wave to 2 neighbors but no-one came up to talk with us so we didn't have to do any running. :)


PS - Saving the corned beef and cabbage for Sunday
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Kate

Milanie ace
This looks yummy - bet Sydney has been enjoying having the time to spend with you on this.
March 17th, 2020  
