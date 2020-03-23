Previous
Protein Salad by kt8ird
Photo 773

Protein Salad

Sydney made this for lunch today, her school starts on Wednesday so I was the lucky recipient of a delicious and nutritious lunch!

Sydney's Protein Salad
Iceberg Lettuce
Shedded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Diced Hard Boiled Eggs
Diced Tomato
Bacon Bits

Kate

Kate
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter.
Hope D Jennings ace
Yummy looking! In person school or online?
March 24th, 2020  
