Photo 774
Cinnamon Rolls
It took a couple of days to put this triptych together. This is Sydney spoiling the family with homemade cinnamon rolls. She got the dough to rise by putting it under my electric blanket, which I thought was hilarious and clever!
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd March 2020 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
