Cinnamon Rolls by kt8ird
Photo 774

Cinnamon Rolls

It took a couple of days to put this triptych together. This is Sydney spoiling the family with homemade cinnamon rolls. She got the dough to rise by putting it under my electric blanket, which I thought was hilarious and clever!
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
