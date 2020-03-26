Previous
Meet L3 by kt8ird
Photo 775

Meet L3

Hello - this is Lenore Lego Lady (alter-ego to batgirl). She is stuck at home where The Corporation has figured a way to continue to torture her with endless meetings. This is her first zoom meeting.

A few years ago I brought a batgirl LEGO on my daughter’s 4 day 8th grade field trip to DC. I did some funny videos for my youngest daughter because she was sad we had to leave her behind. After that the kids and I had fun picking up minifigures here and there. Decided to use her for a while for my photo fun.

I actually do like the zoom meetings. It’s been over 2 weeks at home now. I’ve worked with these some of these people for 25 years and never been away this long. I miss my hallway and break room chats.

Most of my chats these days are related to how “we have nothing to eat.” 😆 That translates for Molly that we don’t have an endless jug of ice cream. And she won’t eat anything her sister makes. Bc her sister made it!
