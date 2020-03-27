Sign up
Photo 776
Food Photos for L3
Tacos tonight (yes, again) and L3 thought she'd try her hand at some food photography. I'd like her use of side lighting to bring out some depth in the food.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
817
photos
56
followers
98
following
212% complete
View this month »
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
iPhone XR
Tags
food
,
delish
,
l3
