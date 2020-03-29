Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 778
Sydney Cooking Fun
We did more cooking and made daiquiris (no alcohol for the 17yo) and pizza and lasagne today. This is Sydney having fun making the pizza dough.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
819
photos
56
followers
98
following
213% complete
View this month »
771
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th March 2020 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
delish
,
seniorsyd
Milanie
ace
Is kind of fun to have her around all d ay - you two have a wonderful relationship!
March 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close