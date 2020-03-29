Previous
Sydney Cooking Fun by kt8ird
Sydney Cooking Fun

We did more cooking and made daiquiris (no alcohol for the 17yo) and pizza and lasagne today. This is Sydney having fun making the pizza dough.
Kate

Milanie ace
Is kind of fun to have her around all d ay - you two have a wonderful relationship!
March 30th, 2020  
