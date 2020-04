L3 and Mario Cart

One of the things have been able to starting doing is playing Mario Cart Wii after we eat lunch and sometimes after work. We spend a lot more time together as a family but it is good fun.



Here I’ve taken L3’s photo with her favorite controller - and the Mario Cart home screen in the background. Taken in Camera+2 app, used an action filter (dialed back to about 30%) and cropped square in the same app. Used the touch retouch app to clean up some of the background.