L3 with the Katy duck

Working on line composition and taking 30 days of photos with the same subject. Here L3 is posing with what remains of Katy duck (my mom called me Katy). We used to race these ducks down the creek on Easter day. My duck got absconded by the golf course dog and this was all that remained of her. :)



Also, I've been using a light box so that's the goobers around the outsides of the photos. Will have to learn how to be more efficient with it.