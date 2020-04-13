Previous
Next
left no timer right timer by kt8ird
Photo 792

left no timer right timer

Have to get back to a cutthroat monopoly game, hopefully more later. ❤️
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise