Photo 794
Backyard Project
Not a compelling photo - but contains L3 and taking a pano is an assignment in the short class I'm taking for a couple of weeks. We have two assignments per week.
If I can manage to get up in the morning, I will take it facing the other way and there the morning light hits nicely. Of course, planning this will guarantee a cold rainy morning!
This is the beginning of the 4th summer we've been working on this yard, beginning with tearing out the old pool and resulting in nothing but mud for years....it's finally shaping up!
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
835
photos
58
followers
98
following
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
15th April 2020 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
l3
,
30-shots2020
