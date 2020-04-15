Backyard Project

Not a compelling photo - but contains L3 and taking a pano is an assignment in the short class I'm taking for a couple of weeks. We have two assignments per week.



If I can manage to get up in the morning, I will take it facing the other way and there the morning light hits nicely. Of course, planning this will guarantee a cold rainy morning!



This is the beginning of the 4th summer we've been working on this yard, beginning with tearing out the old pool and resulting in nothing but mud for years....it's finally shaping up!