Photo 795
L3 Finally Got Groceries
And so she started with ice cream as the first course.
And the last of the Sony L3 photos for a while. Will try something similar with the Nikon and the iPhone. The photos with the higher f stop turned out better than the wide open aperture.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
Tags
l3
,
30-shots2020
Milanie
ace
L3 knows how to celebrate grocery day!
April 18th, 2020
