Previous
Next
L3 Finally Got Groceries by kt8ird
Photo 795

L3 Finally Got Groceries

And so she started with ice cream as the first course.

And the last of the Sony L3 photos for a while. Will try something similar with the Nikon and the iPhone. The photos with the higher f stop turned out better than the wide open aperture.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
L3 knows how to celebrate grocery day!
April 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise