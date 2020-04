One of my fellow photography club members suggested L3 interact with another lego - properly socially distanced, of course. I ordered this chef lego from eBay. So cute. I thought It may come in handy with all of the baking Sydney has been doing. Good thing I have been exercising or returning to work in actual pants could be a disaster. It's not too bad yet but I am going to up my workout game next week. Hope you are all well, your families are well, and that you aren't too stir crazy.This challenge is helping to keep me not too stir crazy...Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots