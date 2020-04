For my iPhone class (Ricky Tim’s) - our assignment this week is to take a selfie. Also we have to put our name in the photo so he knows who submitted it.This challenge is helping to keep me not too stir crazy...Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots My subject is Lenore Lego Lady, or L3.Here L3 is taking my photo. I used my Apple Watch for my timer and have a pop socket on the back of the phone. I put it on my monitor and sometimes use it for FaceTime or other video calls. This time I used it horizontally. Also included some photo elements in the back of the photo in the “studio”. Blurred out the background and added a few enhancements in the Facetune app. 😆