Tiptoe through the Tulips by kt8ird
Photo 800

Tiptoe through the Tulips

L3 gets into the Indiana University Tulips. First time I've been to town in 6 weeks. Empty campus, so sad. Got lots of pretty senior photos of Sydney.

I'm enjoying this one subject per month - I've gotten lots good practice. Next month I am going to study posing. After 30 days I should learn something. :)

Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots

If you are into Legos, check out @cjphotos for a wonderful and creative series of photos.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Kate

@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
