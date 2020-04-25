Sign up
Photo 800
Tiptoe through the Tulips
L3 gets into the Indiana University Tulips. First time I've been to town in 6 weeks. Empty campus, so sad. Got lots of pretty senior photos of Sydney.
I'm enjoying this one subject per month - I've gotten lots good practice. Next month I am going to study posing. After 30 days I should learn something. :)
Northy
@northy
is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
If you are into Legos, check out
@cjphotos
for a wonderful and creative series of photos.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
841
photos
58
followers
97
following
219% complete
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
Views
0
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th April 2020 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
l3
,
30-shots2020
