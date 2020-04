Tiptoe through the Tulips

L3 gets into the Indiana University Tulips. First time I've been to town in 6 weeks. Empty campus, so sad. Got lots of pretty senior photos of Sydney.I'm enjoying this one subject per month - I've gotten lots good practice. Next month I am going to study posing. After 30 days I should learn something. :)Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots If you are into Legos, check out @cjphotos for a wonderful and creative series of photos.