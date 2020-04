L3 Enjoying Nature

Do you see Ms Lenore Lego Lady in this field of petunias? She has been venturing further and further from her home, although social distancing as appropriate.Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots If you are into Legos, check out @cjphoto for a wonderful and creative series of photos.Haven't done an overlay in ages. These are two I got from Etsy. And also added a gradient in photoshop.