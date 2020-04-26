Previous
L3 Enjoying Nature by kt8ird
L3 Enjoying Nature

Do you see Ms Lenore Lego Lady in this field of petunias? She has been venturing further and further from her home, although social distancing as appropriate.

Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots

If you are into Legos, check out @cjphoto for a wonderful and creative series of photos.

Haven't done an overlay in ages. These are two I got from Etsy. And also added a gradient in photoshop.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
Graeme Stevens ace
This is a must on black, superb
April 27th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Stunning image...such rich colors...
April 27th, 2020  
