Photo 801
L3 Enjoying Nature
Do you see Ms Lenore Lego Lady in this field of petunias? She has been venturing further and further from her home, although social distancing as appropriate.
Northy
@northy
is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
If you are into Legos, check out
@cjphoto
for a wonderful and creative series of photos.
Haven't done an overlay in ages. These are two I got from Etsy. And also added a gradient in photoshop.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
842
photos
58
followers
97
following
Tags
legos
,
l3
,
30-shots2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
This is a must on black, superb
April 27th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Stunning image...such rich colors...
April 27th, 2020
