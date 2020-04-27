Sign up
Photo 802
L3 Lego 30-shots2020
L3 made it to the top of Mt Put Up Your Easter Decorations, which is right next to Mt Up Too Early.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
1
1
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
843
photos
58
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
28th April 2020 5:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
l3
,
30-shots2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab!
April 28th, 2020
