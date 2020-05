Thank you for stopping by my project! L3 is debriefing with her friends (via zoom, of course). We learned lots this month and had a lot of fun! It's great to reconnect to 365 and hoping to get into a routine where I can visit more often!Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots If you are into Legos, check out @cjphoto for a wonderful and creative series of photos.