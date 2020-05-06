Previous
Next
30 Portrait Days Sydney and Lucy by kt8ird
Photo 815

30 Portrait Days Sydney and Lucy

Sweet little girls.

30 days of portraits for this month. Working on poses and also with doggies!

I got stuck last night trying to figure out what to post - so this is my attempt - I wasn't thrilled with the color of the background so added a gradient to soften up the orange rocks.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise