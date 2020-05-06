Sign up
Photo 815
30 Portrait Days Sydney and Lucy
Sweet little girls.
30 days of portraits for this month. Working on poses and also with doggies!
I got stuck last night trying to figure out what to post - so this is my attempt - I wasn't thrilled with the color of the background so added a gradient to soften up the orange rocks.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
857
photos
60
followers
99
following
223% complete
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Views 1
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd May 2020 5:53pm
Privacy
Tags
portraits
