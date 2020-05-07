Previous
Sweet Sydney Kisses by kt8ird
Photo 816

Sweet Sydney Kisses

I think she will be rich after this!

30 days of portrait fun - seems to be morphing with photoshop fun as well. I've never played with digital backgrounds and they are becoming addicting!
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
223% complete

