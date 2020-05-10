Previous
30 Days of Portraits Class of 2021 by kt8ird
Photo 819

30 Days of Portraits Class of 2021

This is my step-niece who just graduated from college. I was previleged enough to get to spend some time with her and to take a few photos of her, her parents, and her grandparents.

After learning a few tricks, comparing it to this one with Sydney from a few days ago. https://365project.org/kt8ird/365/2020-05-07

Hope you are all well!
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
Francoise ace
Well, perhaps, but Sydney's expression was so perfect. (This is lovely too)
May 11th, 2020  
