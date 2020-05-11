Sign up
Photo 820
30 Days of Portraits Sydney Blossom
She actually was scooping these up and tossing them. I did add a few - this is one that she liked. I've got another that has her blowing blossoms as well, but am trying to get through her picks first.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Kate
ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
861
photos
60
followers
99
following
224% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th April 2020 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portraits
