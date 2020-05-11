Previous
30 Days of Portraits Sydney Blossom by kt8ird
Photo 820

30 Days of Portraits Sydney Blossom

She actually was scooping these up and tossing them. I did add a few - this is one that she liked. I've got another that has her blowing blossoms as well, but am trying to get through her picks first.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Kate

Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
