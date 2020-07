New Foods

I keep failing to get this project off the ground. Even though we are staying home and have no travel basketball and no work travel. Other then working from home and taking photos periodically, I’ve been learning how to cook and eat without added sugar. Also swimming and/or walking 1-3 hours a day.



One of my new favorite foods are these black beans with sautéd onion n garlic with fresh cilantro. Yum. All Recipes, recipe. ❤️