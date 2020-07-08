sydney attempt

Playing with compositing. Subject, background, and texture put together.



We are going to retake these portraits - we stopped by an old abandoned factory to check it out. She needed a reflector and/or a small flash to the front but I liked turning her so it looks like she has a hair light. What I don't like is the phone I the back pocket. Or that my focus points weren't working properly (that has since been calibrated for a lot mula but has been driving me nuts for months!)



I quickly cut her out with the select subject option in PS. I didn't fiddle with it too much but found a good resource with PHLEARN - only it costs money so I may keep trying to figure it out on my own.



I think she looks pretty fine on black.