Previous
Next
sydney attempt by kt8ird
Photo 827

sydney attempt

Playing with compositing. Subject, background, and texture put together.

We are going to retake these portraits - we stopped by an old abandoned factory to check it out. She needed a reflector and/or a small flash to the front but I liked turning her so it looks like she has a hair light. What I don't like is the phone I the back pocket. Or that my focus points weren't working properly (that has since been calibrated for a lot mula but has been driving me nuts for months!)

I quickly cut her out with the select subject option in PS. I didn't fiddle with it too much but found a good resource with PHLEARN - only it costs money so I may keep trying to figure it out on my own.

I think she looks pretty fine on black.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Kate

ace
@kt8ird
Mom, dog lover, bird watcher, short order cook, shutter bug, bean counter. Currently woking with a point and click as well as a Nikon D500....
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise