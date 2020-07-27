Previous
First Harvest - #COVID-19 IMG_2698 by ktip
First Harvest - #COVID-19 IMG_2698

First Harvest was from a class on new type product called Torpedopot .
I wanted to learn about eating my harvest and this was my first. Thank you COVID-19 for something new and better
Laura

