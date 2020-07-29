Sign up
8 / 365
Thomasina "twin" better half
I am military solder who took a long time to learn how to care for others so when Thomasina original called TOM was my better half.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
0
0
Album
&ldquo;it's my, lucky raining friday &rdquo;
Tags
ktip2020
