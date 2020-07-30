Previous
The New Flower Stand IMG_5726-3 by ktip
The New Flower Stand IMG_5726-3

The New Flower Stand comes from using the need space to be with your friends during the COVID 19 at the 30th Market Amtrak Station. This was an extremely business Flower Stand open 7 days a week bur forced to close Cheers to new world.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Laura

@ktip
