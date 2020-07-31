Previous
The passion of Gabe_2945.Clarion Call For Justice July 31,2020
The passion of Gabe_2945.Clarion Call For Justice July 31,2020 @KTIP Laura Elam

The passion of Gabe was one of thirty horn performers who came to Philadelphia to play for Justice at a pop up event.
31st July 2020

Laura

@ktip
