10 / 365
The passion of Gabe_2945.Clarion Call For Justice July 31,2020 @KTIP Laura Elam
The passion of Gabe was one of thirty horn performers who came to Philadelphia to play for Justice at a pop up event.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Laura
@ktip
Album
&ldquo;it's my, lucky raining friday &rdquo;
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
Taken
31st July 2020 4:40pm
Tags
ktip2020
