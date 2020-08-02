Sign up
IMG_4121.Tindley Temple United Methodist Church August 2, 2020 @KTIP Laura Elam
Rev Robert Johson triumphs of the virtual holy spirit on the First Sunday in August as we move forward in a share of celebration.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Tags
ktip2020
