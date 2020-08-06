Previous
"Music evolves into a circle of love." by ktip
17 / 365

"Music evolves into a circle of love."

“Music evolves into a circle of love.” 💕 is about three jazz players (symbolizing) three men who came together in early 1920 vs. today 2020, two friends come as one because of loss of loved one.
6th August 2020

Laura

ace
@ktip
