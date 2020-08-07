Sign up
DC GOT YOU
DC GOT YOU - Is a image located in high crime area that brings joy to youth to teach team to continue to fight.
Philadelphia 6th Allegheny
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Laura
ace
@ktip
When I was in the military the camera was my only outlet.
41
photos
1
followers
2
following
Views
4
Album
&ldquo;it's my, lucky raining friday &rdquo;
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th August 2020 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ktip2020
