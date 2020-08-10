Previous
GOOD MORNING by ktip
20 / 365

GOOD MORNING

Good Morning comes from my cat named Tommasina since COVID 19 she makes sure that I am up a ready to make her happy with breakfast.
10th August 2020

Laura

ace
@ktip
Photo Details

  • 3
  • 1
  • &amp;ldquo;it's my, lucky raining friday &amp;rdquo;
  • Public
Jenn ace
She's such a cute and helpful kitty.
August 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
