Previous
Next
Remember the Ladies by Angela P Dodson by ktip
28 / 365

Remember the Ladies by Angela P Dodson

On the 100 years of women having the write to vote after hearing Michelle Obama I wanted to share a great anniversary layout.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Laura

ace
@ktip
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise