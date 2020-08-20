Previous
Father and Daughter by ktip
Father and Daughter

Father and Daughter is about following and connect with a man who gave me life but lost how to connect with his daughter. The only joy I saw in my father’s eyes was In old images of him military days so I wanted to understand why.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Laura

@ktip
