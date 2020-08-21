Previous
The young teaches the seasoned by ktip
31 / 365

The young teaches the seasoned

I was on a Zoom Call when Ms Young gave me the ABC’s in keeping it fresh .i
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Laura

ace
@ktip
