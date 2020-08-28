Sign up
36 / 365
42 vs 43 Loss of 2 Visionary
42 vs 43 Loss of 2 Visionary
Is about Jackie Robinson 42 and lost of Chadwick Boseman who played him movie and die on the day celebrate he was 43 years of age. I would have been at this game like I been for last five years.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Laura
ace
@ktip
Tags
ktip2020
