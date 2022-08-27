Previous
Next
Self portrait sideways smile by ktip
63 / 365

Self portrait sideways smile

Self portrait sideways smile It’s about pushing through the negativity to reach the next level of life I wake up every morning with a new story of positivity
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Laura

@ktip
When I was in the military the camera was my only outlet.
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise