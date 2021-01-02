Previous
Playful Poopy by kturcotte
1 / 365

Playful Poopy

My first watercolour in many months and first for 2021. Inspired by our new adopted granddaughter Poppy McCarty
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Kristin Turcotte

@kturcotte
