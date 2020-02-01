Sign up
Photo 554
Making a comeback...
Happy to be back behind (and in front) of my camera. Here for some flash of red February!
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
1
1
Megan Ludgate
ace
@kuva
I live in the United States and love to travel and find adventures. I consider myself an amateur photographer, and I'm currently shooting with a...
593
photos
52
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
1st February 2020 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Kristin
Love this selfie - great composition, expression, processing. Welcome back!
February 10th, 2020
