Photo 561
The Weight of the World
We got a lot of freezing rain the past day or so - it's made for a fun winter wonderland of photo opportunities.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
365
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
8th February 2020 8:37am
for2020
