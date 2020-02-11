Sign up
Photo 564
Taking a Bite
Enjoying my breakfast cereal (steel cut oats, does that count?) with maple syrup and frozen berries.
Take your own breakfast cereal selfie and join for the
@fiveplustwo
theme this week!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43159/5-2-for-the-love-of-selfies-breakfast-cereal
Tag it with fiveplustwo-breakfastcereal
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
Tags
for2020
,
fiveplustwo-breakfastcereal
