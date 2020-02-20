Sign up
Photo 573
On Thick Ice
Walking on a frozen lake towards ice fishing huts in the distance - hoping it's thick ice.
Jackman, Maine, U.S.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
615
photos
56
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
20th February 2020 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
