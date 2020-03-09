Previous
Drops of Snow by kuva
Photo 591

Drops of Snow

The snow drops are coming up. Looks like winter is receding and spring is arriving. I loved the little curls of grape vines in this patch.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Megan

ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
