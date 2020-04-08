Previous
The Forest through the Trees by kuva
The Forest through the Trees

I told myself /this/ month I would stay away from the "vintage instant" preset in Lightroom... but it keeps tempting me. Here it is... again. :) I just like me some instant vintage.

The Hallway Fern for the One Subject, 30 Shots challenge. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
Megan

@kuva
United States based. Lover of travel and adventure.
