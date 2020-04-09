Sign up
Spotted
Not sure different leaves have different types of spots... age? but I thought it made for an interest collage.
The Hallway Fern for the One Subject, 30 Shots challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Tags
fern
,
30-shots2020
