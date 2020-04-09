Previous
Next
Spotted by kuva
Photo 622

Spotted

Not sure different leaves have different types of spots... age? but I thought it made for an interest collage.

The Hallway Fern for the One Subject, 30 Shots challenge. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Megan

ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise