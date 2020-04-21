Previous
All Turned Around by kuva
All Turned Around

The fern has been rotated! Due time for it to have a bit of change, and it adds some change for my one subject 30 ways shots too. ;)

The Hallway Fern for the One Subject, 30 Shots challenge. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
21st April 2020

