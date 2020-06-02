Previous
Safe Keeping by kuva
Photo 676

Safe Keeping

I put my potted grapefruit tree outside for the summer season and it seems to be loving having the full sun and fresh rain.

I noticed during a little rainstorm today, a spider was using the tree as a hide out. Glad my tree quickly became part of the outside world.

For 30 Days Wild! https://365project.org/discuss/general/43616/30-days-wild-begins-tomorrow-1st-june
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Megan

ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
185% complete

Photo Details

