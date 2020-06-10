Previous
On the Window by kuva
Photo 681

On the Window

I loved getting a underside view of this bee. I'm having fun paying attention to creatures this month for 30 Days Wild 2020. :)
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Megan

ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
