Photo 681
On the Window
I loved getting a underside view of this bee. I'm having fun paying attention to creatures this month for 30 Days Wild 2020. :)
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
724
photos
59
followers
49
following
187% complete
View this month »
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
10th June 2020 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2020
