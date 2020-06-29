Previous
Next
Growing by kuva
Photo 703

Growing

My grapefruit tree in the rain was featured in the beginning of June ( https://365project.org/kuva/365/2020-06-02), so I thought a revisit would be nice. It has grown a lot! Though you can't really tell with these two pictures.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Megan

ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise