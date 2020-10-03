Sign up
Photo 738
The Lapel
See my self portrait oday over at
@fiveplustwo
for our weekly theme of absence:
http://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-10-03
and join us with your own self portrait on theme. :)
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Megan
ace
@kuva
~Live simply, never stop learning, and find your inspiration~ United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
